Strs Ohio Has $29.96 Million Stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $29,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 312.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 95.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RTN opened at $231.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $164.70 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.85.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

RTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

