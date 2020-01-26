Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Constellation Brands worth $30,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 76,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 54,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $191.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.52 and a 52-week high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.61.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

