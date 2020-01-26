Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $31,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 475.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.13, for a total value of $7,375,918.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 127,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,854,126.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,652 shares of company stock valued at $34,559,738 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ORLY. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $495.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $493.07.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $430.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $331.34 and a 52-week high of $454.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 527.13% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

