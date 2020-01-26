Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stake Reduced by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,690 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.21% of Kansas City Southern worth $31,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Boston Partners grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,008,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,100,000 after buying an additional 2,490,256 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2,195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 646,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,763,000 after buying an additional 618,384 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $41,500,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1,256.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 314,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after buying an additional 291,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 569,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,801,000 after buying an additional 289,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $166.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.18. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $101.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.81.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KSU. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (up previously from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

In other news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total value of $151,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,301.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $125,445.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,273. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

