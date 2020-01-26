Pivotal Research Increases Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $24.50

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target boosted by Pivotal Research from $20.50 to $24.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Snap from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.51.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.11. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 4,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $87,480.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,432,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,256,630.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 698,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $10,022,412.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,977,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,251,255.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,151,127 shares of company stock valued at $48,063,830 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 60.3% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 7,446.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

