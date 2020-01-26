Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at CL King

CL King began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Lancaster Colony from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lancaster Colony from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $163.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.01. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $133.77 and a 52 week high of $167.64.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $337.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.31 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LANC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 118.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 240,198 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at $26,490,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 136.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 230,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,992,000 after acquiring an additional 133,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,611,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,374,000 after acquiring an additional 66,985 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 115.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 36,474 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

