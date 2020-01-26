Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Lifted to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Co

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 56.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2,293.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Analyst Recommendations for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

