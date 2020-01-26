CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR stock opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77. CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $45.37.

About CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Strs Ohio Has $29.96 Million Stake in Raytheon
Strs Ohio Has $29.96 Million Stake in Raytheon
Constellation Brands, Inc. Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio
Constellation Brands, Inc. Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio
Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc
Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc
Kansas City Southern Stake Reduced by Strs Ohio
Kansas City Southern Stake Reduced by Strs Ohio
Pivotal Research Increases Snap Price Target to $24.50
Pivotal Research Increases Snap Price Target to $24.50
Lancaster Colony Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at CL King
Lancaster Colony Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at CL King


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report