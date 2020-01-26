CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR stock opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77. CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $45.37.

About CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

