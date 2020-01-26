Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

GGB has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gerdau from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Gerdau from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.

Gerdau stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.99. Gerdau has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.77%. Equities analysts expect that Gerdau will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 19,674 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

