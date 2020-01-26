Pivotal Research Boosts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $320.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target increased by Pivotal Research from $250.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $244.24.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $280.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.74. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $132.96 and a 52 week high of $293.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.07.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.26 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 20.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mazen Al-Rawashdeh sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $122,591.28. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $699,727.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,727 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,898.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,949 shares of company stock worth $57,291,234. Insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Trade Desk by 1,497.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 391.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Trade Desk by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

