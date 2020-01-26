BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

UBS Group downgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNTX. Svb Leerink started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.22.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.70.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that BioNTech will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

