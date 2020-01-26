Citigroup Increases IBM (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $155.00

IBM (NYSE:IBM) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IBM. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nomura decreased their price objective on IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 price objective on IBM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered IBM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a market perform rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.93.

NYSE:IBM opened at $140.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. IBM has a 1-year low of $126.85 and a 1-year high of $152.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.25.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. IBM’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that IBM will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of IBM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of IBM by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,078 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of IBM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,998,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of IBM by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its position in IBM by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

