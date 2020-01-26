Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $157.60.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.60) by $0.40.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Strs Ohio Has $29.96 Million Stake in Raytheon
Strs Ohio Has $29.96 Million Stake in Raytheon
Constellation Brands, Inc. Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio
Constellation Brands, Inc. Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio
Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc
Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc
Kansas City Southern Stake Reduced by Strs Ohio
Kansas City Southern Stake Reduced by Strs Ohio
Pivotal Research Increases Snap Price Target to $24.50
Pivotal Research Increases Snap Price Target to $24.50
Lancaster Colony Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at CL King
Lancaster Colony Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at CL King


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report