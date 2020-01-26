Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $157.60.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.60) by $0.40.

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.