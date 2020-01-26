Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.80.

NYSE:KRP opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $365.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.80). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -840.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

