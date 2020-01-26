Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Kroger by 116.4% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kroger by 35.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,235,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,251,000 after acquiring an additional 843,639 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 170.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,370 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Kroger by 13.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 304,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 35,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 13.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 232,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 27,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $431,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KR. Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

