Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VNOM. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.73.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 14.44, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $62,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 6.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,813,000 after buying an additional 69,124 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 12.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,351,000 after buying an additional 67,688 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 165,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 84.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 61,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 27.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 27,919 shares in the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

