Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CUE. ValuEngine cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:CUE opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $349.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,437.96% and a negative return on equity of 148.66%. The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 20,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $326,114.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,732 shares of company stock worth $690,664. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,321,000 after buying an additional 201,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 154,639 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $1,138,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

