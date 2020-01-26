Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.79.

NYSE ES opened at $91.81 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $66.68 and a one year high of $92.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.17.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,499,000 after acquiring an additional 23,888 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 59,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Eversource Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

