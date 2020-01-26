NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $11.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson set a $7.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.66.

NPTN stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $432.72 million, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.74.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $92.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 20,116 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $181,044.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,111 shares of company stock worth $620,317 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

