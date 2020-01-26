Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €21.03 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been given a €21.03 ($24.45) target price by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.74% from the stock’s current price.

GYC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.20 ($29.30) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a €22.70 ($26.40) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.10 ($28.02) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €23.65 ($27.49).

GYC opened at €23.30 ($27.09) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.79. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

