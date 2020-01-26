Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €35.00 by Nord/LB

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €35.00 ($40.70) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DWNI. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.67 ($43.80).

Shares of DWNI opened at €38.05 ($44.24) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €36.37 and a 200-day moving average of €33.93. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a one year high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

