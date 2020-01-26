RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €32.50 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been given a €32.50 ($37.79) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.82% from the company’s current price.

RWE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €34.60 ($40.23) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Metzler set a €34.70 ($40.35) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €34.50 ($40.12) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €29.79 ($34.64).

RWE opened at €31.92 ($37.12) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.47. RWE has a 1 year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 1 year high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

