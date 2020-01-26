$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) to announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Wyndham Destinations posted sales of $956.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full-year sales of $4.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 87.60% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $1,216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 842,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,994,667.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 67.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 168.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 13.8% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.97. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $53.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Grand City Properties Given a €21.03 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts
Grand City Properties Given a €21.03 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts
Deutsche Wohnen PT Set at €35.00 by Nord/LB
Deutsche Wohnen PT Set at €35.00 by Nord/LB
RWE Given a €32.50 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts
RWE Given a €32.50 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts
$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Wyndham Destinations This Quarter
$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Wyndham Destinations This Quarter
Brokerages Anticipate National Health Investors Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.09 Million
Brokerages Anticipate National Health Investors Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.09 Million
$215.57 Million in Sales Expected for Huron Consulting Group This Quarter
$215.57 Million in Sales Expected for Huron Consulting Group This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report