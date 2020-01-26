$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) to announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Wyndham Destinations posted sales of $956.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full-year sales of $4.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 87.60% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $1,216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 842,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,994,667.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 67.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 168.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 13.8% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.97. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $53.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

