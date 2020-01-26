Brokerages Anticipate National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.09 Million

Analysts expect National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) to post sales of $81.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.73 million to $81.81 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $74.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year sales of $315.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $313.69 million to $317.69 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $337.88 million, with estimates ranging from $331.00 million to $349.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $81.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NHI. ValuEngine upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $85.96 on Friday. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $86.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 6,428.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,582,000 after buying an additional 549,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Health Investors by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,610,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,324,000 after buying an additional 39,974 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 345,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,451,000 after buying an additional 27,568 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in National Health Investors by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 23,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in National Health Investors by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

