$215.57 Million in Sales Expected for Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) will post $215.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.40 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $228.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $859.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $859.28 million to $860.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $906.95 million, with estimates ranging from $905.90 million to $908.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $219.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.59 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on HURN. Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Ratekin sold 7,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $526,327.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,444.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $52,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,664 shares of company stock worth $644,659. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $67.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of -0.07. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $44.78 and a 12 month high of $70.91.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.