Nord/LB Reiterates €105.00 Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €105.00 ($122.09) price target by analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.87% from the company’s previous close.

LEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Pareto Securities set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.70 ($145.00) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €114.34 ($132.95).

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €111.55 ($129.71) on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($114.53). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €106.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €104.22.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

