Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $430.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) will report sales of $430.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nice’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $435.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $427.00 million. Nice reported sales of $419.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nice will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nice.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). Nice had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.04 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NICE. ValuEngine downgraded Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Shares of NICE opened at $177.04 on Friday. Nice has a 52-week low of $106.81 and a 52-week high of $182.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nice during the 1st quarter worth $705,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,639,000 after purchasing an additional 80,749 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nice during the 2nd quarter worth $1,468,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nice during the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

