$1.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to announce sales of $1.96 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.02 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $2.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $8.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $9.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.24.

In related news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $118,804.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,729.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 72.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 219.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 379.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 31.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the third quarter worth about $262,000. 30.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WLK opened at $65.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.68.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

