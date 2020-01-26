Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $238,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 115.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $118,000.

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $132.03 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.99.

