American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 360.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,234,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after purchasing an additional 966,851 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,911,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 817.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 547,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,271,000 after purchasing an additional 487,613 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,728,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,283,000 after purchasing an additional 386,002 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 9.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,023,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,931,000 after acquiring an additional 331,995 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. ValuEngine lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $102.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.07. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $102.36.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.89%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

