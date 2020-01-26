Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $229,000 Position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wendys were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Wendys by 512.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Wendys during the second quarter worth $111,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendys during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wendys during the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.07.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.09 on Friday. Wendys Co has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.45 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wendys Co will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $6,054,862.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,618,518.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $279,368.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

