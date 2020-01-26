Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 53,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 408,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,420,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1,478.4% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 126,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 118,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $736,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,193.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 349,364 shares of company stock valued at $17,174,848. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.39. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

