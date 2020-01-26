Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.7% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,806,000 after purchasing an additional 295,823 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 210.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after purchasing an additional 946,967 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,383,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,316,000 after purchasing an additional 51,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 915,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,096,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $107.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.66 and a fifty-two week high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.59 and a 200 day moving average of $95.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

