Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 513,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,541,000 after purchasing an additional 91,746 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 318.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 361,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 274,816 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 304,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 40,266 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 234,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 33,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $39.34 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.