Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,854,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,829,887,000 after purchasing an additional 509,082 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,926,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,021,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,395 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,914,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,020,981,000 after purchasing an additional 83,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,719,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $465,976,000 after purchasing an additional 273,896 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.41.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

