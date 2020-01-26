Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Holdings Boosted by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 3.0% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Home Depot by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $232.00 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $177.41 and a twelve month high of $239.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.31 and its 200 day moving average is $223.22.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

