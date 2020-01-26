Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $39.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.