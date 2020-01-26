Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 2.1% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Intel were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Intel by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 521,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $275.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.65. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.26.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $141,357.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

