First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Buys 458 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $282.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average of $70.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

