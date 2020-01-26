10,300 Shares in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.5% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $140.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

