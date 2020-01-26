AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,837,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 234,640 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.8% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AT&T were worth $189,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

AT&T stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.09%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

