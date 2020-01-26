Strs Ohio Has $166.44 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,381,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 69,365 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.7% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Chevron were worth $166,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Chevron by 3.6% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 37,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $6,459,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Chevron by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 38,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.87.

Chevron stock opened at $111.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.10 and a 200-day moving average of $119.15. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.42 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $213.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

