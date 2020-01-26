Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,172,888 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 311,246 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Intel were worth $130,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $275.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. FIX lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.26.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.