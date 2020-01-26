Strs Ohio Buys 48,639 Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 889,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,639 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Colfax were worth $32,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Colfax by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,978,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,640,000 after purchasing an additional 679,665 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Colfax by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,038,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,787,000 after purchasing an additional 564,309 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colfax during the second quarter worth $12,770,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Colfax during the third quarter worth $12,030,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Colfax by 25.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,311,000 after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Colfax from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colfax in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

In related news, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $147,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,697.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,773. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CFX opened at $37.12 on Friday. Colfax Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $846.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colfax Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

