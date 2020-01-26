Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,325,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,815 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $111,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 29,467 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,226 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 98,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

