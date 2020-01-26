Strs Ohio Acquires New Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,255,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,035,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,937,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,050,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,130,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,734,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,472,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.28. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.37.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 12.82%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLOK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

