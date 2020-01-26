Strs Ohio Acquires New Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,255,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,035,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,937,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,050,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,130,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,734,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,472,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.28. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.37.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLOK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.
NortonLifeLock Profile
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.
