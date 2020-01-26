Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €45.00 ($52.33) target price by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €42.94 ($49.93).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €46.02 ($53.51) on Friday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($57.98). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.31.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.