Royal Bank of Canada Trims Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Target Price to GBX 850

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector performer rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital raised shares of Antofagasta to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 890 ($11.71) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 903.57 ($11.89).

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 875.60 ($11.52) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion and a PE ratio of 13.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 931.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 891.26. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 768.80 ($10.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

