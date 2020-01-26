Goldman Sachs Group Increases AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Price Target to GBX 5,200

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.83) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 5,400 ($71.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,353.89 ($57.27).

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

Shares of AVEVA Group stock opened at GBX 5,125 ($67.42) on Friday. AVEVA Group has a one year low of GBX 2,654 ($34.91) and a one year high of GBX 4,962 ($65.27). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,735.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.