AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 6,000 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC reiterated a reduce rating and set a GBX 6,235 ($82.02) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,900 ($103.92) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,912.14 ($104.08).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,659 ($100.75) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of £727.50 ($956.99). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,606.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,218.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

